Como vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2025

Como will host Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their impressive recent form and finish the season on a high.

Como have had quite a remarkable return to the top division as they sit in 12th place and can confirm safety with just a point this weekend. Cesc Fabregas’ side are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up a third consecutive league victory in their dominant 3-0 win over Lecce last time out, and will be looking to continue that streak this weekend.

Genoa are tied on points with Sunday's hosts but are in poor form with only two wins in their last eight outings in the league. The visitors went a man down early in their clash with Lazio during the week and were punished with a 2-0 defeat and will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend to confirm another season of Serie A football.

Como vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 30 previous occasions going into the weekend. Como have won seven of those meetings, 13 have ended in draws and Genoa have won the remaining 10.

The three most recent meetings between the sides have all ended in draws.

Genoa needed a 92nd-minute equalizer to get a point when the sides met earlier this season in November.

The Lariani's last win in this fixture came back in January 2004 when they beat Genoa 1-0 in Serie B.

Como have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their previous 13.

Only the bottom-four teams in the league this season have scored fewer goals than Genoa's 29.

Cesc Fabregas' men have scored 43 goals in the Italian top flight this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Como vs Genoa Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into Sunday's fixture but the Lariani will receive a considerable edge from their home advantage and much better offensive record.

The Grifone will be keen to improve their poor goalscoring form to get a result this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last eight away matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: Como 1-0 Genoa

Como vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Como to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of the visitors' last nine games)

