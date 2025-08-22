Como vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Como will host Lazio at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side enjoyed a memorable return to the Italian top flight last season as they finished 10th in the table and will be looking to potentially challenge for a spot in Europe this season following yet another busy transfer window at the club.They were sharp in pre-season, winning four of their five friendlies before returning to competitive action last weekend as they faced Sudtirol in the Coppa Italia. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over the second-tier outfit, with Anastasios Douvikas netting a brace before Lucas De Cunha sealed the win late in the first half.Lazio, meanwhile, endured a difficult finish to the previous campaign, winning just one of their final five league games to finish seventh in the table and ultimately miss out on a spot in Europe following ninth-placed Bologna's cup triumph.The visitors had mixed results during the off-season but ultimately closed it out with a 2-0 win over Greek side Atromitos Athinon and will hope to hit the ground running when they return to competitive football at the weekend.Como vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key NumbersSunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two teams. Como have won five of their previous matchups while Lazio have won 14 times.The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their most recent matchup, marking the 10th draw between the clubs.Lazio are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.Como are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1988.The Biancocelesti scored 61 goals in Serie A last season. Only Atalanta (78) and Inter (79) managed more.Como vs Lazio PredictionThe Lariani were dominant in their cup win last time out, but will recognise the weight of their next task. They have lost just one of their last eight competitive home matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.Lazio have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances of a win on Sunday. They have, however, failed to make any significant improvements to their squad, and that could cost them this weekend.Prediction: Como 2-1 LazioComo vs Lazio Betting TipsTip 1 - Result: Como to winTip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)