Como vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Como will welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. The hosts could not make it past the first round last season, while the Neroverdi were eliminated from the round of 16.

Ad

The Lariani returned to winning ways after two games in Serie A last week, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Fiorentina. They conceded in the sixth minute and could not find the equalizer until the 65th minute, when defender Marc-Oliver Kempf found the back of the net.

Late drama ensued as second-half substitute Jayden Addai bagged a stoppage-time winner. Nico Paz picked up assists for both goals.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in five games across all competitions this season, suffering three defeats. They met Inter Milan in Serie A last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Substitute Walid Cheddira scored a consolation goal for them, thanks to an assist from Domenico Berardi in the 84th minute.

Ad

Trending

Como vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

I Lariani have enjoyed an unbeaten home record this season, winning two of the three games while scoring six goals.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their two away games, conceding five goals.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in four of their five games this season.

Sassuolo have failed to score in just one of their five games this season.

The visitors have lost seven of their last nine away games in the Coppa Italia. They have conceded at least two goals in eight games in that period.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games in the Coppa Italia, with that triumph registered in the first round earlier this season.

Ad

Como vs Sassuolo Prediction

The Lariani are unbeaten in their two games after the international break, recording one win, though that triumph was registered away from home. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last four home games in the Coppa Italia, recording three wins while scoring 13 goals.

The Neroverdi have lost three of their last four games, conceding at least two goals in these defeats. Interestingly, their last three defeats in the Coppa Italia have been registered away from home.

Ad

Considering the recent form of the two teams and home advantage for the Lariani, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Como 2-1 Sassuolo

Como vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More