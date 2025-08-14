Como vs Sudtirol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Como will host Sudtirol at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday in the round of 64 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side enjoyed a memorable return to the Italian Serie A last season as they finished 10th in the league table and look determined to go even further this season, but must first focus on their cup duties.
They were drawn against Sampdoria at this stage of the competition last season, playing out a 1-1 draw with the second-tier outfit after regulation time before going on to lose the ensuing penalty shootout.
Sudtirol, meanwhile, had mixed results in the Italian Serie B last season as they also finished in the top half but were six points outside the promotion playoff spots at the end of the regular season.
Like their weekend opponents, they were also knocked out on penalties at this stage of the Coppa Italia last season following their goalless draw with Monza in normal time.
Como vs Sudtirol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams. Como have won five of their previous matchups, Sudtirol have won three times, with their other six contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a Serie B clash last April, which the Lariani won 2-0.
- The home side are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.
- Both clubs have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in each of the last two seasons.
Como vs Sudtirol Prediction
Como performed brightly in the off-season, winning their first four friendly outings before suffering a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Hansi Flick's Barcelona last time out. They, however, have the home advantage this weekend and will be looking to mark their return to competitive action with a win.
Sudtirol thrashed amateur side Virtus Bolzano 10-0 in their most recent friendly. They are, however, on the wrong end of the mismatch this time around and could lose here.
Prediction: Como 3-0 Sudtirol
Como vs Sudtirol Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Como to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)