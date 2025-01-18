Como vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2025

Como will invite Udinese to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Monday. The hosts are in 16th place in the league table with 19 points, just one more than 18th-placed Cagliari. The Friulani have fared a little better with 26 points and are in 10th place.

The Lariani are winless in their two league games this year. They held Lazio to a 1-1 draw earlier this month and fell to a 2-1 home loss to AC Milan on Monday. Assane Diao, assisted by Maxence Caqueret, broke the deadlock in the 60th minute but Milan scored twice in five minutes to overturn the deficit.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings, playing out three consecutive draws. Their two league games in 2025 have ended in goalless draws, including their meeting against Atalanta last week.

Como vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 14 wins. I Lariani have eight wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

I Friulani are on a six-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, recording four wins. In August, they registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have outscored I Lariani 23-22 in 20 league games this season. They also have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals.

Three of Como's four wins in Serie A this season have been registered at home.

Udinese have scored 11 goals in their last five meetings against the hosts.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two wins.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 games in this fixture, with that win being registered at home in the 1986-87 Serie A campaign.

Como vs Udinese Prediction

The Lariani have two wins in their last 14 league games, with both being registered at home. They have lost their last three Serie A meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record.

Alberto Moreno and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined with injuries while Nico Paz faces a late fitness test. Maxence Caqueret provided an assist in his debut for the team and might get the nod to start here.

The Friulani have drawn their last three league outings and will look to return to winning ways. They have won their last two away meetings against Como, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that record.

Kingsley Ehizibue was injured last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Oier Zarraga, Maduka Okoye, Keinan Davis, and Lautaro Giannetti are also expected to sit this one out. Alexis Sánchez started last week and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Como 1-1 Udinese

Como vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

