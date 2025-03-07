Como vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Como welcome Venezia to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Serie A on Saturday. The visitors have won three of 27 games and are 19th in the standings, while Como have fared a little better, with seven wins and are 13th.

Ad

Como saw their winning streak end after two games last week with a 2-1 loss at Roma. Lucas Da Cunha broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, but Roma scored twice in the second half to register a comeback win. Marc-Oliver Kempf was sent off in the 63rd minute and will serve a suspension.

Venezia are winless in 10 league games. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games, with meetings against Lazio and Atalanta ending goalless.

Ad

Trending

Como vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 40 times across competitions, with Como leading 14-12.

They drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in December.

They have met thrice in Serie A. Como have gone unbeaten, winning one.

Como have scored twice in three of their last four meetings against Venezia.

Venezia are winless in 15 away games across competitions, losing 10.

Five of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only Lecce (18) and Monza (21) have scored fewer Serie A goals this season than Venezia (22).

Ad

Como vs Venezia Prediction

Como have won three of their last eight league outings, losing five. Five of their seven wins in Serie A this season have come at home. They have won four of their last five home games in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets.

Marc-Oliver Kempf was booked twice last week and is suspended. Mërgim Vojvoda picked up his fifth booking of the season last week and is also suspended. Sergi Roberto and Ignace Van Der Brempt remain sidelined with muscle injuries.

Ad

Venezia, meanwhile, saw their winless run extended to 10 games last week. They haven't scored in their last four league outings.

There's no team news update for Venezia, with Richie Sagrado, Ridgeciano Haps, Michael Svoboda and Filip Stanković sidelined with injuries.

Como have a good home record against Venezia, and considering the visitors' poor form, expect Como to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Como 2-0 Venezia

Como vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback