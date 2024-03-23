Comoros vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2024 

Comoros will host Angola at the Stade de Marrakech on Monday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The Coelacanths have enjoyed a strong start to life under Italian head coach Stefano Cusin as they continue their hunt for a first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. They thrashed Uganda 4-0 in their last match with Rafiki Said and Faiz Selemani both getting on the scoresheet in either half to clinch a dominant victory for Les Coelacantes.

Comoros are set to play their final friendly of the international break this weekend before returning to competitive action in June with an away game against Madagascar.

Angola performed well in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year and will be looking to build on that going forward. They were, however, beaten 1-0 by Morocco in their last match, with Olympiacos man David Carmo scoring an own goal on his international debut to hand the Atlas Lions the win.

Like their opponents, Angola will return to competitive action in June, hosting Eswatini in another round of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Comoros vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Comoros and Angola.

Stefano Cusin's men have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after failing to register any in their five games prior.

Angola have failed to score any goals in their last two outings.

Comoros have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last nine games across all competitions.

The Black Sable Antelopes were ranked 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 28 places above their midweek opponents.

Comoros vs Angola Prediction

Comoros are on a four-game winning streak after winning just two of their 10 games prior. They are undefeated in their last two outings on foreign soil and will head into the midweek clash full of confidence.

Angola, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats after going undefeated in their eight games prior. The Comorians are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Comoros 1-0 Angola

Comoros vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Comoros to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of Angola's last 10 matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Angola's last five matches)