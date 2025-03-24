Comoros vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Comoros and Chad lock horns at the Berkane Municipal Stadium in neutral Morocco on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ranked 103rd in the world, Comoros have overseen an impressive campaign by their standards, winning thrice in five games to accrue nine points and sit in third place in Group I.

Leaders Ghana are just three points better off and Madagascar just one.

If Les Coelacantes can keep up this form, or perhaps even better it, then the prospects of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup might get real.

However, last week, their surge was hit with a roadblock as Mali condemned the island side to a 3-0 loss. Stefano Cusin's side will be looking to pick themselves up on Tuesday against a side that have lost every single qualifier match thus far.

Chad, who have never qualified for any major international tournament before, have offered no great shakes yet again. They've scored just one goal and conceded 14 times to sit rock-bottom of the group standings without a single point to show.

On Friday, Ghana piled more misery on them by inflicting a 5-0 loss on Les Sao, as Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah all struck apiece.

Comoros vs Chad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second official game between the sides.

In June 2024, the sides met for the first time in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, with Comoros pulling off a 2-0 victory through second-half goals from Myziane Maolida and Mohammed Ben.

Chad have lost their last three official games, all coming in the World Cup qualifiers.

Les Sao have lost all five games in the qualifiers thus far - Seychelles and Sao Tome are the only other teams with zero points after five games.

Comoros are ranked 103rd in the world; Chad are 73 places below them.

Comoros vs Chad Prediction

Les Coelacantes are flying high in the qualifiers right now and will look to add more fuel to their progression hopes here against a side that have lost every single game. Chad were beaten 2-0 in their earlier meeting with Comoros and could meet with the same fate on Tuesday.

Prediction: Comoros 2-0 Chad

Comoros vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Comoros to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

