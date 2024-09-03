Comoros vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024 

Comoros and Gambia lock horns at the Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco on Wednesday in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Tunisia and Madagascar in Group A.

Ranked 119th in the world, Comoros begin their quest to reach their second AFCON finals. The island nation made their competitive debut in the 2021 edition, where they progressed from a group containing Morocco and Ghana, before falling to hosts Cameroon in the last-16.

They failed to qualify for the recent AFCON tournament held earlier this year following a disappointing qualifier campaign that saw them finish third in their group with two wins from three games.

Head coach Stefano Cusin has called up 24 players for this month's double header against Gambia and Madagascar, including prolific attacker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane. The forward, who plays his club football in Serbia, has 19 goals for the side from 39 appearances.

Troyes striker Rafiki Said, who has three goals in four games and is quickly becoming a starter with the Comoros national side, is also part of the squad. He could get a chance to extend his blistering goalscoring streak here.

Meanwhile, Gambia are looking to reach their third consecutive AFCON finals next year. The Scorpions made their tournament debut in 2021, reaching the quarter-finals in a memorable run, before going out in the group stages this year.

The West African nation lost all three of their group fixtures - to Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea - to finish with zero points and rock bottom in Group C, as Gambia were unable to replicate the success of their maiden appearance.

Gambia have also named 24 players in their squad for the games against Comoros and Tunisia, including Musa Barrow and rising star Yankubah Minteh, who has struck thrice in seven games.

Comoros vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this is going to be their first ever clash in all competitions

In five official games this year, Gambia have won just once: a 5-1 defeat of Seychelles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier; they've conceded 10 times overall

Gambia's Yankubah Minteh is looking to score in his third consecutive game, having struck against Seychelles and Gabon

Comoros have won just thrice from nine games this year

Comoros vs Gambia Prediction

Gambia are the more experienced side here and have quite a few attacking options that can seriously hurt Comoros. Expect a tense game with the Scorpions prevailing narrowly.

Prediction: Comoros 1-2 Gambia

Comoros vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gambia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

