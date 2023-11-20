Comoros vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Comoros host Ghana at the Stade de Moroni in Moroni on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to build on their opening day victory.

Les Coelacantes beat Central African Republic 4-2 on Friday to begin their campaign with all three points.

An own goal from Abdel-Hakim Abdallah had put Central African Republic in front, but Kassim M'Dahoma, Benjaloud Youssouf, Rafiki Said and Myziane Maolida struck apiece to put the hosts 4-1 up. Another own goal from Younn Zahary reduced their deficit, but Comoros nonetheless prevailed to secure all three points.

Ranked 128th in the world, Comoros, who have never qualified for the World Cup before, now sit atop Group I ahead of Mali by virtue of the number of goals scored.

Ghana are in third, but also began their qualifiers with a win, beating Madagascar in a narrow 1-0 result. Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams struck the only goal of the game in the 96th minute, deep into stoppage-time, to save the Black Stars the blushes.

The West African side also returned to winning ways after consecutive losses last month to Mexico (2-0) and the USA (4-0) in a pair of disappointing friendlies.

Comoros vs Ghana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the fourth meeting between Comoros and Ghana.

In their previous three meetings, the sides have won once each and drew one game.

Ghana and Comoros last met in January 2022 at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the latter pulled off a shock 3-2 victory.

In nine games this year, Ghana have lost just twice and won four.

Comoros are looking to win for the third time in a row.

Comoros star Benjaloud Youssouf is looking to score in his third qualifier in a row, having struck against Zambia in the 2023 AFCON qualifier and then against CAR in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana are ranked 60th in the world, whereas Comoros are ranked 128th.

Comoros vs Ghana Prediction

Comoros surprised many with their positive play in their first game and the island side will be motivated to continue in the same vein against big guns like Ghana. The Black Stars, who have plenty of World Cup pedigree under their belt, will face tough competition, but should ultimately prevail, given their experience.

Prediction: Comoros 1-2 Ghana

Comoros vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes