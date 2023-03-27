Comoros vs Ivory Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Comoros host Ivory Coast at the Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in Morini on Tuesday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to avenge their earlier loss.

The Coelacanths were beaten 3-1 by the Elephants on Friday in the reverse fixture. Goals from Christian Kouame, Sebastian Haller and Jean-Phillipe Krasso put the hosts 3-0 up before Ibroihim Djoudja pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time.

As hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast have already qualified, but are still competing in Group H, where they sit in second place with seven points in three games.

Comoros are down in third with three points and their hopes of making back-to-back appearances in the AFCON finals are slowly fading away.

The island made their debut last year and even reached the round of 16, losing to the hosts and bronze medal winners, Cameroon.

Ivory Coast head coach Jean-Louis Gasset could make a few changes to his lineup for their next encounter to give some of his key players a rest with qualification already secured.

Torino midfielder Wilfried Singo could be handed a start following his promising cameo off the bench last time, while former Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is also in contention to begin after not seeing any minutes on Friday.

Meanwhile, Youssouf could be rewarded for his late goal for Comoros in the reverse with a place in the attacking vanguard while Yacine Bourhane is gunning for a place in the XI.

Comoros vs Ivory Coast Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Comoros have lost both of their previous clashes with Ivory Coast and both ended in 3-1 defeats for them.

Ivory Coast have lost just one of their last seven games (excluding the unofficial friendlies in January).

Comoros have lost each of their last four games excluding their COSAFA Cup results, conceding eight goals in the process.

Ivory Coast have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Comoros have won their last two home games (2-1 vs Ethiopia and 2-0 vs Lesotho).

Comoros vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Comoros will be confident of their chances at home as they tend to play well on home turf, and with Ivory Coast likely to make some changes, the minnows could hold the Elephants to a draw here.

Prediction: Comoros 1-1 Ivory Coast

Comoros vs Ivory Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

