Comoros vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2025 

Comoros and Madagascar clash at the Free State Stadium in South Africa on Sunday for a match to secure third place at the 2025 COSAFA Cup. Ranked 105th in the world, Les Coelacantes saw their run end following a 3-1 loss to the hosts in the semi-finals.

Idris Mohamed and Boitumelo Radiopane netted apiece inside the opening 15 minutes of the clash, before Ibrahim Madi pulled one back for Comoros in the 29th minute to give them some hope. However, Kamogelo Sebelebele restored South Africa's lead on the hour mark, sending Comoros crashing out.

Meanwhile, Madagascar were soundly beaten 4-1 by Angola in the last-four. Laurindo Depu netted twice in the opening stanza before Ambrosini Zine and Alberto Alem struck apiece in the second half to put them four goals up. Mika Razafimahatana scored a consolation goal for the Barea in stoppage time.

While their dream of clinching a first COSAFA Cup will not come true this time around, the island side can still match their best result in the competition by winning the third-place, a feat they previously achieved in 2015.

Comoros vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in history, with Madagascar winning seven times over Comoros and losing just once.

Interestingly, Comoros clinched their first and only victory in the fixture in their most recent encounter, coming in November 2024: 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

There have been only two draws in the fixture: 1-1 in November 2017 (friendly) and September 2024 (AFCON qualifiers).

Madagascar have won just twice from their last eight games in all competitions.

Comoros are ranked 105th in the world, while Madagascar are 10 places below them.

Comoros vs Madagascar Prediction

This is a clash of two sides who have punched above their weight in the cup this year and are now looking to script history by securing a bronze medal.

Madagascar enter the tie with confidence given their superior head-to-head record but Comoros should be able to fight back. This could go all the way to penalties with Les Coelacantes prevailing.

Prediction: Comoros 1-1 (4-3 on penalties) Madagascar

Comoros vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Comoros to win on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

