Comoros vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Comoros will face Mali at the Stade Municipal de Berkane on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to their qualification campaign and now sit atop Group I with nine points from an obtainable 12 as they continue to push for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Ad

They beat Chad 2-0 in the last round, with former OGC Nice man Myziane Maolida opening the scoring on the hour mark before veteran forward El Fardou Ben came off the bench to seal the points in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Mali, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their qualification campaign but have now appointed Tom Saintfiet as the new head coach and have made major strides under the Belgian. They were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Madagascar last time out in the World Cup qualifiers and will be gutted not to have come away with maximum points after playing against 10 men for the majority of the game.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in their group with five points from four matches and will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they return to action on Thursday.

Comoros vs Mali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Comoros and Mali, although the two nations are scheduled to face off three times before the end of the year.

Comoros are the highest-scoring side in Group I with a goal tally of eight.

Mali have conceded four goals in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. Only Madagascar (2) have managed fewer in Group I.

Les Coelacantes were ranked 103rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 52 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ad

Comoros vs Mali Prediction

Comoros have won their last two competitive games and are undefeated in their last six. They have picked up big results against much stronger sides in recent games including the Gambia and Tunisia, and will be hopeful of a positive outcome this week.

Les Aigles are also in fine form at the moment, going undefeated in their six games under the new boss and should have more than enough to come out on top on Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Comoros 0-2 Mali

Comoros vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback