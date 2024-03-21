Comoros vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Comoros will face Uganda in an international friendly at Stade de Marrakech on Friday (March 22nd).

Les Coelacantes have not been in action since claiming a memorable 1-0 home win over Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2023. Myziane Molinda's 43rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Uganda, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 win over Kuwait in an international friendly in January. Ronald Ssekiganda and Alex Kitata scored in either half to guide their nation to the win.

The Cranes have another friendly lined up in this window, with a game against Ghana coming up next week before the resumption of competitive action in June. Comoros trade tackles with Angola ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Comoros vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Uganda were victorious on both occasions.

Their most recent clash came in September 2016 when Uganda claimed a 1-0 home win.

Five of Uganda's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Comoros' last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Comoros are unbeaten in their last four games, winning the last three on the bounce.

Seven of Uganda's last eight friendlies have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Comoros form guide: W-W-W-D-L Uganda form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Comoros vs Uganda Prediction

Comoros have made a stunning start to life in the World Cup qualifiers and currently top their group, having made a 100% start to their campaign. Despite that, The Coelacanths dropped two spots to 121st position in the latest FIFA World rankings having not qualified for the 2023 AFCON.

Uganda remained in 92nd spot in the latest rankings. Seven of their last eight friendlies have produced less than three goals and this trend could continue. They also have a 100% record in head-to-head games which could give them a psychological edge.

Comoros' last four friendlies have been decided by a one-goal margin and another cagey game could be on the cards here. We are backing Stefano Cusin's side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Comoros 1-0 Uganda

Comoros vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Comoros to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime result: Draw