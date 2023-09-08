Comoros vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023

Comoros host Zambia at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification on Saturday (September 9).

Comoros’ hopes of a second qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations have fallen off the rails. They're third in Group H on six points and with no possibility of making the finals even if they win their final game. Leaders Zambia (12 points) have already booked their place alongside hosts Cote D’Ivoire.

Les Coelacantes will be playing without pressure and will use the game to assess their progress in the qualifiers, according to coach Zerdouk. Comoros have managed two wins, beating bottom-placed Lesotho home and away, and scoring three goals against five conceded.

Zambia won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Lusaka, thanks to goals from Enock Mwepu and Kings Kangwa following a 13th-minute opener by Ben Nabouhane. Going by their performance in that game, Comoros could make a statement at home. Zambia coach admitted that they never expected such resistance from Comoros.

Chipolopolo’s new coach Avram Grant says that they intend to end their group campaign in “style”, with this game being the last of six matchdays. Zambia have lost only once in the group, against Cote D’Ivoire 3-0. The 2012 African champions last competed in the finals in 2015, where they crashed out in the group stage.

Comoros vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zambia have prevailed over Comoros in their four clashes.

Comoros have won once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Comoros have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Zambia have won four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

Comoros have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games while Zambia have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Comoros: L-L-W-W-L; Zambia: W-W-W-W-L

Comoros vs Zambia Prediction

Comoro will hope to replicate their terrific first-leg performance against Zambia at home. A win over the visitors will be a massive boost for the island nation. Youssouf M’Changama, who boasts two goals this campaign, is expected to improve on his tally.

Zambia, meanwhile, will likely pin their faith on Patson Daka and Kings Kangwa, who have netted twice apiece in the qualifiers. Despite their desire to “finish in style”, the visitors may fall short.

Zambia will strive to maintain their flawless record against Comoros, so expect a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Comoros 1-2 Zambia

Comoros vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zambia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zambia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Comoros to score - Yes