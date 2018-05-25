Comparing Klopp's expected Champions League Final XI with Liverpool's Europa League Final XI from 2016

Liverpool play in the Champions League final - but how good are they compared to the last Liverpool team to play a European final?

Liverpool's last European final ended in defeat.

Jurgen Klopp has done wonders at Liverpool so far. We have seen impressive progress in the league, as the Reds went from eighth to fourth in one year. There has been further improvement in the quality and depth of the team, as well as a crucial sense of spirit and togetherness within the squad.

But the best results from Klopp's progress have come in Europe. 'The Normal One' has been in charge of two European campaigns as the Liverpool manager. And Liverpool have reached the final in both of them. In 2016, Liverpool's spirit and determination took them to the Europa League final, only seven months after Klopp took over the club.

Liverpool returned to the Champions League in 2017-18, and have already made a massive impact. The Reds are in the final of the Champions League, as they are set to face Real Madrid in Kiev, on Saturday. Hopefully, this game goes differently than how Liverpool's last European final went.

Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1 in Basel in 2016, exposing certain weaknesses in the Liverpool side. Klopp has been busy in the transfer market, solving the problems within the team and improving the side. Will Liverpool's likely starting eleven in Kiev do better than the players who walked out in Basel? I certainly hope so.

Goalkeepers

Loris Karius

2016: Simon Mignolet

2018: Loris Karius

The Europa League Final could have possibly been Simon Mignolet's last ever game for Liverpool. Loris Karius was brought in that summer to replace the Belgian as the new number one.

However, he got injured in pre-season and Mignolet would start the season in goal. When Karius returned, he struggled and his mistakes cost Liverpool a few points in the league. He was soon dropped in favour of Mignolet. The Belgian remained number one for a year, until Karius forced his way back in the side at the start of the year 2018.

Since then, he has shown major improvements in his game and looks certain to retain his starting place for next season. Karius has shown impressive shot-stopping ability and is good with his distribution. He looks like a keeper who Liverpool can rely upon for many years to come. On the other hand, Mignolet's Reds career appears to be over.

Verdict: Karius (1-0)