Complete List Of Transfers For The English Premier League 2018-2019

List Of Transfers For The English Premier League 2018/19

The transfer of goalkeeper Alisson Becker from AS Roma to Liverpool closed the transfer activities of the Premier League 2018-2019 on Thursday (07/19/2018).

During this time, the Alisson transfer became one of the two most expensive entry players of the 2018-2019 Premier League.

Goalkeeper Brazil, Alisson Becker in World Cup 2018

Alisson was taken by Liverpool at a cost of 62, 5 million euros plus 10 million euros in the form of a bonus.

The other most expensive reception was Riyad Mahrez, which was purchased by Manchester City from Leicester City, for 67.8 million euros.

The complete list of player moves entered and exited the transfer market of the English League 2018-2019 until Thursday (07/19/2018). Written by Detiksport.

ARSENAL

Entry: Akpom (Sint-Truiden, back), Asano (Stuttgart, back), Campbell (calf, back), Leno (Bayer Leverkusen, 28 million euros), Lichtsteiner (Juventus, free), Lucas Pérez (Deportivo back), Martínez (Getafe, behind), Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund, 16), Torreira (Sampdoria, 30), Guendouzi (Lorient)

Exit: Asano (Hannover, loan), Mertesacker (retired), Cazorla (contract is over), Wilshere (contract)

BOURNEMOUTH

Entry: Gradel (Toulouse, back), Brooks (Sheffield United)

Exit: Afobe (Wolverhampton, redeem indebtedness 14, 2), Cargill (free), Allsop (free), Wiggins (free), Grabban (Nottingham Forest, 6, 8)

BRIGHTON

Entry: Ahannach (Sparta Rotterdam, back), Andone (Deportivo), Balogun (Mainz), Normann (Molde, in the back), Tomlinson (Yeovil Town, the contract is over), Bernardo (RB Leipzig), Button (Fulham) )

Exit: Goldson (Rangers, 3, 4), Hunemeier (Paderborn), Hornby-Forbes (free), Ince (free), Krul (free), Murphy (Rangers), Rosenior (free), Sidwell (hire)

BURNLEY

Entry: -

Depart: Anderson (Doncaster), Arfield (Rangers), Marney (the contract expires)

CARDIFF

Entry: Cunningham (Preston, 4), Murphy (Norwich, 11, 4), Reid (Bristol), Smithies (QPR)

Exit: Halford (the contract expires), Ward (Nottingham Forest, back), Wilson (the contract expires)

CHELSEA

Entry: Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund, back), Miazga (Vitesse, back), Musonda (Celtic, back), Nathan (Belenenses, back), Omeruo (Kasimpasa, back), Pasalic (Spartak Moskva, back), Van Ginkel (PSV, back), Jorginho (Napoli)

Exit: Delac (Horsens), Eduardo (free), Wallace (free), Baker (Leeds, loan), Panzo (Monaco), Pantic (Partizan, loan)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Exit: Cabaye (free), Diego Cavalieri (free), Lee Chung-Yong (free), Rakip (Benfica, back), Sako (free), Ward (free)

Entry: Lookman (RB Leipzig, behind), Mirallas (Olympiacos, back), Onyekuru (Anderlecht, back), Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla, back)

Exit: Funes Mori (Villarreal, 9), Garbutt (Oxford, loan), Grant (Plymouth, loan), Henen (contract is over), Robles (contract is over), Rooney (DC United)

FULHAM

User: Le Marchand (Nice), Series (Nice)

Going out: Fredericks (West Ham), Williams (Forrest Green), Button (Brighton)

HUDDERSFIELD

Entry: Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt, 5), Hamer (Leicester, the contract is over), Kongolo (Monaco, rescued from debt), Juninho Bacuna (Groningen), Lössl (Mainz, rescued from debt), Sobhi (Stoke)

Output: Green (free), Whitehead (retired)

LEICESTER

Entry: Evans (West Bromwich Albion, 4), Kaputska (Freiburg), Maddison (Norwich, 25), Mendy (Nice, back), Musa (CSKA Moskva, back), Ricardo Pereira (Porto, 20)

Exit: Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen, back), Hamer (Huddersfield, the contract is over), Huth (contract is over), Mahrez (Manchester City)

LIVERPOOL

Entry: Fabinho (Monaco, 45), Keita (RB Leipzig, 60), Markovic (Anderlecht, back), ori (Wolfsburg, back), Shaqiri (Stoke City, 13), Alisson (AS Roma, 72, 5)

Exit: Ejaria (Rangers, borrow), Emre Can (free), Flanagan (free)

MANCHESTER CITY

Entry: Alex García (Girona, back), Brattan (City of Melbourne, back), Cáceres (City of Melbourne, back), Denayer (Galatasaray, back), Douglas Luiz (Girona, back), Ilic (Red Star , back), Kayode (Shakhtar Donetsk, back), Mahrez (Leicester), Pablo Mari (NAC Breda, back), Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk, back), Sandler (Zwolle, back)

Exit: Maffeo (Stuttgart, 10), Yaya Touré (contract is over), Mari (Deportivo, rescued from debt), Manu García (Toulouse, rescued from debt), Gunn (Southampton)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Entry: Andreas Pereira (Valencia, back), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk, 60), Grant (Stoke City), Diogo Dalot (Porto, 22)

Depart: Carrick (retired), Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), blind (Ajax)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Entry: Aarons (Hellas Verona, back), Lazaar (Benevento, back), Merino (Borussia Dortmund, rescued from debt, 7), Dubravka (Sparta Prague, redeemed), Saivet (Sivasspor, back), Six (Anderlecht , back), Ki Sung-yeung (Swansea, free)

Exit: Dubravka (Sparta Prague, back), Findlay (free), Gamez (free), Good (contract is over), Haidara (contract)

SOUTHAMPTON

Entry: Armstrong (Celtic, 7. 5), Elyounoussi (Basel), Gunn (Manchester City), Vertergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Exit: Pied (contract is over), Tadic (Ajax, 11), Taylor (contract is over), Carrillo (Leganés, rescued from debt)

TOTTENHAM

Entry: Janssen (Fenerbahce, return)

Get out: -

WATFORD

Entry: Amrabat (Leganés, behind), Cucho (Huesca, behind), Dahlberg (IFK Goteborg, behind), Deulofeu (Barcelona, rescued from debt, 13), Dja Djedje (Lens, back), Foulquier (Strasbourg) , back), Masina (Bologna, 5), Navarro (Espanyol 2), Oulare (Antwerp, backwards), Peñaranda (Málaga, back), success (Málaga, back), Wilmot (Stevenage), Zárate (Vélez Sarsfield, de return), Foster (West Bromwich Albion), Sema (Östersund)

Going out: Amrabat (Al Nasr), Carrillo (Benfica, back), Karnezis (Udinese, back), MollaWague (Udinese, back), Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest), Zarate (Boca Juniors), Suarez (Gimnastic de Tarragona)

WESTHAM

Entry: Balbuena (Corinthians, 4), Fabianski (Swansea), Felipe Anderson (Lazio, 38), Fredericks (free), Oxford (Borussia Moenchengladbach, back), Issa Diop (Toulouse, 25), Wilshere (Arsenal), Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund), Balbuena (Corinthians)

Exit: Collins (contract is over), Evra (contract is over), Joao Mario (Inter, back), Burke (Hull City)

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Entry: Afobe (Bournemouth, rescued from debt, 14, 2), Boly (Oporto, rescued from debt, 12), Diogo Jota (Atlético de Madrid, 14), Gladon (Heracles, back), Oniangue (Angers, back), Raul Jiménez (Benfica, loan, 3), Rui Patricio (Sporting)

Exit: Léo Bonatini (Al Hilal, back), N'Diaye (Villarreal, back), Rubén Vinagre (Monaco, back), Afobe (Stoke, loan)