Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League action continues on Thursday as Comunicaciones welcome Colorado Rapids to the Estadio Mateo Flores.

This will be the first leg of the round of 16 tie between the two sides. The hosts secured a place in the competition thanks to their triumph in the CONCACAF League in December. They defeated Honduran club side Motagua in the final, beating them 6-3 over two legs in December.

Colorado Rapids have qualified for the competition for just the fourth time in history, with their last appearance coming in the 2018 edition. They finished at the top of the standings in the Western Conference in the MLS last season.

New England Revolution are the only team to have secured a place in the next round in the competition so far. Their opponents in the round of 16, Cavaly FC, withdrew after failing to get clearance to travel to the USA.

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Comunicaciones form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Colorado Rapids (MLS Preseason): D-W-D-D-D

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Comunicaciones

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home side ahead of the game. New signings will get a chance to represent their team in the continental competition here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids

Braian Galván underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and his recovery is expected to keep him sidelined for at least nine months.

The winger is the only injury concern for the MLS-based outfit, while there are no suspension concerns for the Americans.

Injured: Braian Galván

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Comunicaciones Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fredy Pérez (GK); Stheven Robles, Nicolás Samayoa, José Corena, Alexander Larín; Jorge Aparicio, Karel Espino, Oscar Santis, José Contreras, José Ayoví; Juan Anangonó

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clint Irwin (GK); Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar; Diego Rubio, Jack Price; Oliver Larraz, Bryan Acosta, Collen Warner; Michael Barrios

Comunicaciones vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

The Guatemalan club have enjoyed a decent run in the domestic league and have two losses in seven games so far. The visiting side will be playing their first competitive game of the year, so they might be a bit rusty here.

It is always a tricky affair to predict the outcome of games like this one but given the home advantage for Comunicaciones, we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Comunicaciones 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Peter P