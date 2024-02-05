Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Comunicaciones and Monterrey get underway in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they lock horns at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive matches and we anticipate a thrilling midweek cup battle.

Comunicaciones were denied a fourth win on the trot last Thursday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coban Imperial in the Guatemalan top flight.

With that result, Ivan Sopegno’s men have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat in all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Malacateco on November 30.

Comunicaciones have enjoyed a decent start to the new Guatemala Liga Nacional Clausura campaign as they sit third in the table with seven points from their opening three matches.

Monterrey, meanwhile, turned in a resilient team performance as they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Club America on Sunday.

Fernando Ortiz’s side are now unbeaten in eight straight games, a run which has seen them rise to the top of the Liga MX standings, having picked up 11 points from their five matches.

This fine run of results is due to the solid job done at the attacking end of the pitch, where Monterrey have scored 13 goals in their eight games since November’s 1-0 loss to Atletico de San Luis.

Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Comunicaciones and Monterrey, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Monterrey are unbeaten in eight consecutive games and have lost just one of their last 13 outings in all competitions, claiming seven wins and six draws since the start of November.

Comunicaciones are on a run of 12 consecutive home games without defeat, picking up nine wins and three draws since September.

Monterrey have lost just one of their last eight away matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and three draws since the start of October.

Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Prediction

Comunicaciones and Monterrey head into the cup clash on a fine run of form and we anticipate a heated contest at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores. However, Monterrey boast a more experienced and superior squad and we see them picking up a first-leg victory.

Prediction: Comunicaciones 1-2 Monterrey

Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: First to score - Monterrey (The Mexican outfit have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)