Confederations Cup 2017: 5 favourites to win the tournament

Germany and Portugal are among the five favourites to lift the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

@chewingthecoca by Nick Dorrington Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 23:38 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead Portugal’s charge

The Confederations Cup has established its place on the calendar as a dry run for the following year's World Cup, and this year's tournament will, therefore, take place in Russia.

The champions of each of the six regional federations, plus hosts Russia and World Cup holders Germany have been split into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The competition hasn't previously acted as a good guide to the identity of the next World Cup winner given that none of the teams who have previously lifted the trophy have gone on to secure the main prize a year later. But it nevertheless provides a solid idea as to how teams from different continents match up, a year removed from the World Cup.

Results over the last couple of years suggest that hosts Russia are unlikely to be serious contenders. Here, then, are the five teams who should be considered the favourites to lift the trophy in Saint Petersburg on 2nd July.

Germany

Joachim Low has decided to take a youthful squad to Russia

Germany are viewed as the competition favourites by the majority of bookmakers even though Joachim Low has elected to take an experimental squad to the tournament. The World Cup holders will take part in the Confederations Cup for the third time and will hope to go one better than their trip to the semi-finals in their last appearance back in 2005.

Flexibility is highly treasured by Low, and his search for new solutions continues with a squad that omits experienced campaigners such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos. Youth abounds and there are plenty of players who will be keen to make a strong impression in both training and the matches ahead of next year's World Cup.

Even without some of their established stars, it is still a strong Germany squad and one that is certainly capable of going all the way.