Confederations Cup 2017: Twitter reacts as Portugal vs Mexico ends 2-2 after some late drama

Portugal looked all set to win all three points before Mexico scored a late equaliser

by Ed Ran Tweets 18 Jun 2017, 22:20 IST

Mexico celebrate Hector Moreno’s late equaliser to make it 2-2

The second day of the FIFA Confederations Cup saw Portugal and Mexico play out a thrilling encounter and share the spoils at the Kazan Arena as the match ended 2-2. The result leaves hosts Russia on top of Group A after they beat New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday.

Ricardo Quaresma gave Portugal the lead after he was set up by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 34th minute. Quaresma did well to allow Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to over-commit to a save before scoring into an empty net. But Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez equalised just eight minutes later with a header from the edge of the six-yard box.

The second half saw Cedric Soares give Portugal the lead again and they looked to have sealed all three points. But Hector Moreno’s header in the 91st minute saw Mexico equalise yet again to get a point.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.

Stoppage time equaliser! Hector Moreno heads in off the post and it's Portugal 2-2 Mexico. Watch the closing moments now on @ITV pic.twitter.com/kqDMp2K2Tn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 18, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Ronaldo apparently so upset by Mexico’s equaliser that he has DECIDED TO LEAVE PORTUGAL. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) June 18, 2017

Javier Hernandez is the only player at #ConfedCup 2017 to have scored in a previous edition (scoring three in 2013). Evergreen. #PORMEX pic.twitter.com/3tse0ZThi5 — #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 18, 2017

Ronaldo hasn't had a kick in this second half yet. He's having a taxing time out there. pic.twitter.com/eLqMfXnqhX — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 18, 2017

Portugal 2-2 Mexico. Portugal should've never gone back to Fernando Santos after Ronaldo coached them to their greatest success. — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) June 18, 2017

21': Pepe scores for Portugal.

22': The video assistant referee rules the goal out for offside.



No time at all. pic.twitter.com/eHFzzPvu1i — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 18, 2017

1 - Héctor Moreno has scored with his only shot in the game and with his only touch in the opp box. Extremis. #PORMEX pic.twitter.com/rRUbJX5Acc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 18, 2017

Chicharito out here nutmegging everyone!! pic.twitter.com/I4wAOWuN54 — She Wants Da Chorizo (@ShiWantsTheC) June 18, 2017

Of Chicharito's 48 career goals for Mexico, 18 of them have been scored with his head. https://t.co/sAWkEVk7JP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2017