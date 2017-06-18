Confederations Cup 2017: Twitter reacts as Portugal vs Mexico ends 2-2 after some late drama
Portugal looked all set to win all three points before Mexico scored a late equaliser
The second day of the FIFA Confederations Cup saw Portugal and Mexico play out a thrilling encounter and share the spoils at the Kazan Arena as the match ended 2-2. The result leaves hosts Russia on top of Group A after they beat New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday.
Ricardo Quaresma gave Portugal the lead after he was set up by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 34th minute. Quaresma did well to allow Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to over-commit to a save before scoring into an empty net. But Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez equalised just eight minutes later with a header from the edge of the six-yard box.
The second half saw Cedric Soares give Portugal the lead again and they looked to have sealed all three points. But Hector Moreno’s header in the 91st minute saw Mexico equalise yet again to get a point.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game.