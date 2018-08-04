Everton complete the signing of Arsenal youngster

Joao Virginia completed his transfer to Everton on Friday

What's the matter?

Everton have completed the signing of Arsenal youngster, Joao Virginia, on a four-year deal and he is expected to be the third choice goalkeeper for the Toffees.

He will be behind Jordan Pickford and Maarten Stekelenburg in the pecking order next season as reported by Sky Sports.

In case you didn't know...

Virginia is a Portuguese youngster who sued to plys his trade in Portugal for Benfica. He impressed the Arsenal scouts in a U-21 game and was soon signed for the Arsenal U21's in 2015.

He has since then been on all the preseason tours with the Arsenal first team, but a first-team chance has still eluded him so far in his career.

The heart of the matter

Virginia spoke to the Everton media after he signed a four-year deal with the Toffees and sounded really excited about being at Goodison Park for a long time. He said (Via Sky Sports):

"I am really happy to be at Everton,"

"I hope to learn a lot from the goalkeepers here, Jordan Pickford, who had a great season and World Cup and Maarten Stekelenburg, who is very experienced, too. This is a great opportunity for me."

What's next?

Everton have completed the transfers for Richarlison and Lucas Digne, and Virginia is the latest one to join that list. Everton have completed all of their preseason games and are eagerly awaiting the start of the premier league opening day next weekend.

Everton's board have been very busy in getting the last bit of transfer business done before the season starts.

They have been still rumors going around linking Everton with another big signing in the form of Yerry Mina where they are currently fighting it out with Manchester United for his signature.