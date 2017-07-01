Confirmed: La Liga side confirm they will sign Real Madrid winger

Another one to leave Real Madrid this transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane

What’s the story?

Getafe are set to sign Real Madrid winger Alvaro Jimenez, on loan at the club last season, from Real Madrid for €1 million, confirmed club president Angel Torres to Spanish outlet Marca. Torres, speaking to reporters from Marca said, “We will talk to Real Madrid too and make some effort to get some players.”

“A couple could arrive from each club because the names that have been given interest us. Alvaro Jimenez has been playing well and we have a purchase option, so I will go to see Real Madrid in the coming days because we are going to use it”.

Marca also confirmed, “There will, however, be a buy-back clause inserted into his permanent transfer to the Azulones, just a Real Madrid do with almost all of the youth graduates they sell on to other clubs”.

In case you didn’t know..

Alvaro Jiminez was an integral member of the squad which secured promotion to the La Liga, playing 33 times for them in the process. Mostly deployed as a right winger, he scored two goals and assisted a further two during the season.

Given he is 22-years-old, it is highly likely that Real Madrid will sell the youngster.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have Marco Asencio, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, and Lucas Vázquez who can all play on the right wing are undoubtedly ahead of Alvaro Jiminez. So, it does not make sense for the Spaniard to be on the Real Madrid roster and sneak in an appearance or two in the Copa del Rey.

Instead, he could be plying his trade in a Getafe side, where he will undoubtedly get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents.

What’s Next?

Real Madrid have had a quiet transfer window till now in terms of transfers into the club (apart from the signing of Vinicius Junior). However, there are most likely going to be high profile exits with Alvaro Morata constantly linked to Manchester United, and James Rodriguez with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

Author’s Take

The transfer seems suitable for all parties, and will most likely go through without an inch of a doubt.