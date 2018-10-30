Conflict in Las Palmas' stadium 20 days before Spanish National Team fixture

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio Gran Canaria will host the International Friendly Match between Spain and Bosnia Herzegovina in less than 20 days time. This event was supposed to unite the people and Union Deportivo Las Palmas, who play there, instead it has separated them further.

The issue began when Club President Miguel Angel Ramirez went public, confessing that the Island Institution owed money to the club for Non-Payment for the shirt sponsor. The team played without sponsor across their kit in a 1-1 home draw against Albacete on Friday.

Las Palmas pays rent for the stadium, as it is owned by the community council. The club is desperate for the council to complete the work on it.

Reports in Spanish media have suggested that the Spanish FA are also disappointed with the stadium not fully ready, despite the green light was given after inspection in September. (SOURCE)

Although, there is no official statement confirming the disappointment of the Spanish FA.

The council have fired back with a statement of their own.

"We regret that the information that is being disseminated has nothing to do with the reality," they said.

"At no time did the Spanish FA request any work be done on the Estadio de Gran Canaria."

The council believe that this misinformation is being propagated by the club with an aim to jeopardize and discredit their management.

The Spanish National Team last played at the Stadium on 21 November 2007, in a qualifier for Euro 2008, where they edged Northern Ireland 1-0.

However, the council emphasised that they have recently invested in facilities that have been used by the club such as spending €2.5 million on the refurbishing and painting of the stands, €1.9m on work to the west stand and little over €1m on maintenance of the lower stands.

This is a very critical matter, as it might affect the fixture, as the match could be postponed. The match is scheduled on 18th November 2018, as per the calendar in the official website.