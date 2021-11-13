Congo DR vs Benin prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo DR square off with Benin in Kinshasa for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday in what will be a must-win clash for them.

The Leopards are currently trailing their weekend rivals by two points in Group J, and only a victory will suffice if they are to progress into the third and final qualifying round.

However, Hector Cuper's side are coming off the back of a 3-0 defeat of Tanzania in their last game, so confidence is high in the camp, although Benin also overcame Madagascar 2-0.

A draw would be enough for them to win the group.

Congo DR vs Benin Head-To-Head

The reverse fixture between these sides in September was their first-ever official encounter and it ended in a share of the spoils at 1-1.

Congo DR Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Benin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Congo DR vs Benin Team News

Congo DR

Having seen his side beat Tanzania in a resounding 3-0 victory, manager Hector Cuper might be inspired to play the same XI again.

That means Cedric Bakambu and Dieumerci Mbokani will join forces in the attack once again, keeping Yannick Bolasie on the bench.

However, there are doubts over Glody Ngonda's availability after the Standard Liege midfielder trudged off the pitch with an injury.

If he's not deemed fit enough to start, Arthur Masuaku, who replaced him in the game, will come into his place in the starting XI.

Injured: Glody Ngonda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benin

The Squirrels, too, are coming off the back of a comfortable victory over Madagascar and could stick with the same formula against Congo.

Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie were both on target in the aforesaid match and will likely start again in this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Congo DR vs Benin Predicted XI

Congo DR (4-4-2): Joel Kiassumbua; Dieumerci Amale, Chancel Mbemba, Christian Luyindama, Arthur Masuaku; Chadrac Akolo, Joel Kayamba, Neeskens Kebano, Samuel Moutoussamy; Cedric Bakambu, Dieumerci Mbokani.

Benin (4-3-3): Saturnin Allagbe; David Kiki, Khaled Adenon, Olivier Verdon, Melvyn Doremus; Matteo Ahlinvi, Jordan Adeoti, Sessi D'Almeida; Charbel Gomez, Steve Mounie, Jodel Dossou.

Congo DR vs Benin Prediction

Benin only need a draw to advance into the third round but for Congo, it's a must-win clash.

On paper, though, the sides are evenly matched and we're putting our money on a draw, with the visitors progressing into the next round.

Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Benin

Edited by Peter P