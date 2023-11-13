Congo DR vs Mauritania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Congo DR will welcome Mauritania to Stade des Martyns for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw against Angola in an international friendly in October.

Mauritania, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Burkina Faso in their last game last month. Mohamed Konate and Issa Kabore scored in either half for the Stallions, while Pape Ba halved the deficit 20 minutes into the second half.

The Lions of Chinguetti will turn their focus to competitive action as they begin their quest to qualify for Canada/Mexico/USA. They have been grouped in Group B alongside Senegal, DR Congo, Togo, Sudan and South Sudan.

Congo DR vs Mauritania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Congo DR were victorious in all three previous meetings (one awarded).

Mauritania's last four international games have produced three goals or more.

Congo DR's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Mauritania have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, while Congo DR have not qualified since 1978.

Mauritania's last three games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Congo DR's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Congo DR vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Congo DR and Mauritania will renew acquaintances eight months after squaring off in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The two sides successfully booked their spot in Ivory Coast and will be looking to build on this to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The home side are heavy favorites and comfortably won the home leg of their tie in the AFCON qualifiers. They were also awarded a 3-0 victory in the reverse game after Mauritania fielded an ineligible player. Ultimately, this did not affect Amir Abdou's side's ambition as they finished second in the group.

Congo DR have a 100% record against Mauritania and will want to keep this run going by starting their campaign with victory. The Leopards are the second-highest ranked side in this group behind Senegal and a win here would give them a good standing.

Prediction: Congo DR 2-0 Mauritania

Congo DR vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Congo DR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Congo DR to win both halves