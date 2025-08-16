Congo DR vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

DR Congo and Morocco lock horns at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday at the 2024 African Nations Championship. Both teams are currently locked at six points each and are vying for a place in the quarter-finals.

Having begun their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Kenya, the Leopards recovered to beat Zambia 2-0 before repeating the trick against Angola on matchday three.

It has boosted their progression hopes as Congo are now just a point behind leaders Kenya in Group A, which is currently seeing the fiercest battle for the knockout stages.

If Congo and Morocco draw, and Kenya, the co-hosts of the tournament, lose, then Congo and Morocco will advance into the next round due to their better goal difference.

Interestingly, the Leopards have failed to progress from the first round of the Championship just once from their previous six appearances, while going all the way in 2009 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Morocco are playing for the first time since their back-to-back Championship titles in 2018 and 2020, with the Atlas Lions withdrawing from the last edition of the tournament.

After beating Angola 2-0 in their first game, Tarik Sektioui's side lost 1-0 to Kenya on matchday two, but recovered to defeat Zambia 3-1 on Thursday, keeping their progression hopes alive.

Congo DR vs Morocco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in history, with Morocco winning twice and losing once.

Three of the last four games between these teams have ended in stalemates.

The last four clashes between Congo DR and Morocco have seen both teams score at least once.

Both teams have gone out in the group stages of the African Nations Championship just once before: Morocco in 2016 and DR Congo in 2022.

Congo DR vs Morocco Prediction

Both teams have progression hopes on the line here. If the game ends in a draw but Kenya win the other game, then Morocco will progress at the expense of DR Congo. So the pressure is more on the Leopards, who find themselves in a fix, as they need to win to remain on the safe side.

But the Atlas Lions are no pushovers. They will fight back, and we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Morocco

Congo DR vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

