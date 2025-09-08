Congo DR vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Congo DR will host Senegal at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday for the eighth round of Group B in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that would all but confirm their place in at least the playoffs.
Congo DR were lethal against South Sudan in their last game as they thrashed the bottom-placed side 4-1 away from home to mark their fifth win out of seven games in the qualifiers. The Leopards currently lead their group, one point above Tuesday's visitors and four points clear of third-placed Sudan. They will hope to continue their solid form and take a step closer to appearing in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1974.
Senegal also enjoyed an easy win last time out, defeating Sudan 2-0 on Friday, but will have all their focus on Tuesday's game as they look to get the direct qualification spot in the final three games of the campaign. The Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in the qualifiers so far but are only three points above their last opponents and could still miss out on a top-two finish should they drop points in the final three outings.
Congo DR vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on nine previous occasions going into Tuesday's clash. Congo DR have won two of those games, and two have ended in draws, while Senegal have won the remaining five.
- Congo’s last win in this fixture came back in January 1969.
- Senegal have conceded only one goal across their seven FIFA World Cup qualifying games so far. Only Tunisia and Cote d'Ivoire have conceded less.
- Congo DR are currently ranked 61st in the FIFA World Rankings, while Senegal are ranked 18th.
Congo DR vs Senegal Prediction
Congo DR are slight underdogs going into the midweek and will need to be at their best to get a win against one of the continent's best sides.
Senegal will be optimistic to get at least a point when they make the trip to Kinshasa, but will need to improve on their offensive form to get the win. We expect this match to end in a draw.
Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Senegal
Congo DR vs Senegal Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals scored)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes