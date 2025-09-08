Congo DR vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Congo DR will host Senegal at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday for the eighth round of Group B in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that would all but confirm their place in at least the playoffs.

Congo DR were lethal against South Sudan in their last game as they thrashed the bottom-placed side 4-1 away from home to mark their fifth win out of seven games in the qualifiers. The Leopards currently lead their group, one point above Tuesday's visitors and four points clear of third-placed Sudan. They will hope to continue their solid form and take a step closer to appearing in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1974.

Senegal also enjoyed an easy win last time out, defeating Sudan 2-0 on Friday, but will have all their focus on Tuesday's game as they look to get the direct qualification spot in the final three games of the campaign. The Lions of Teranga are unbeaten in the qualifiers so far but are only three points above their last opponents and could still miss out on a top-two finish should they drop points in the final three outings.

Congo DR vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on nine previous occasions going into Tuesday's clash. Congo DR have won two of those games, and two have ended in draws, while Senegal have won the remaining five.

Congo’s last win in this fixture came back in January 1969.

Senegal have conceded only one goal across their seven FIFA World Cup qualifying games so far. Only Tunisia and Cote d'Ivoire have conceded less.

Congo DR are currently ranked 61st in the FIFA World Rankings, while Senegal are ranked 18th.

Congo DR vs Senegal Prediction

Congo DR are slight underdogs going into the midweek and will need to be at their best to get a win against one of the continent's best sides.

Senegal will be optimistic to get at least a point when they make the trip to Kinshasa, but will need to improve on their offensive form to get the win. We expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Senegal

Congo DR vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More