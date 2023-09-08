Congo DR welcome Sudan to the Stade des Martyrs for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday (September 9).

The hosts have not been in action since a 2-0 win at Gabon in an AFCON qualifier in June. Aaron Tshibola and Fiston Mayele scored in either half to guide their team to victory. Sudan, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 'home' defeat against Mauritania in Morocco in a qualifier in June. Three players got on the scoresheet to inspire the win.

The defeat saw the Secretarybirds drop to fourth spot in Group I, having garnered six points from five games. Congo, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with nine points.

Congo DR vs Sudan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Congo lead 5-2.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Sudan claim a 2-1 home win in the AFCON qualifiers.

Six of Congo's last seven games (excluding the awarded win over Mauritania) have seen at least one team fail to score.

Sudan have lost five of their last six games.

Six of their seven meetings have had goals at both ends.

Four of Sudan's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Congo DR vs Sudan Prediction

Group I is the most open group in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with no team having secured qualification. All four teams still have a shot at qualifying for the finals and have their destiny in their own hands.

Congo hold the advantage and need just one point in their final game to book their spot for the Cote d'Ivoire finals. Sudan, by contrast, need a win, and anything other than all three points will see them eliminated.

The Sudanese are looking to qualify for successive AFCON tournaments to bring some respite to their compatriots who're facing the devastation of a war back home. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet, though.

Prediction: Congo 2-0 Sudan

Congo DR vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Congo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals