Congo DR vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Congo DR will lock horns with Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Thursday. The Leopards were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition, while Chipolopolo last played in the 2020 edition and made it to the quarterfinals.

Ad

The Leopards met Kenya in their campaign opener last week and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss. It was a close game, and Austin Odhiambo's goal late in the first half helped the joint-hosts register a narrow win.

Chipolopolo will get their campaign underway with this match. They were last in action in the COSAFA Cup in June and were eliminated from the group stage. They lost 1-0 to Comoros and were held to a 3-3 draw by Botswana in their second group-stage match.

Ad

Trending

Congo DR vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 14 times in all competitions. The Copper Bullets have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. Congo are not far behind with three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and played out a 1-1 draw.

They have met just once in the African Nations Championship, and the Leopards registered a narrow 2-1 win in 2009.

Chipolopolo have lost just two of their last eight games in all competitions. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets in that period.

The Leopards have won two of their three competitive games this year while keeping clean sheets.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Congo DR vs Zambia Prediction

The Leopards saw their winning streak end after six games in the campaign opener and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last four games in the African Nations Championship and have failed to score in these games as well.

The Copper Bullets endured a poor outing in the COSAFA Cup in June, conceding four goals in two games, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four meetings against the Leopards.

Ad

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, and considering the current form of the two teams, another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Zambia

Congo DR vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More