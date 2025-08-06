Congo DR vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Congo DR will lock horns with Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium in the group stage of the African Nations Championship on Thursday. The Leopards were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition, while Chipolopolo last played in the 2020 edition and made it to the quarterfinals.
The Leopards met Kenya in their campaign opener last week and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss. It was a close game, and Austin Odhiambo's goal late in the first half helped the joint-hosts register a narrow win.
Chipolopolo will get their campaign underway with this match. They were last in action in the COSAFA Cup in June and were eliminated from the group stage. They lost 1-0 to Comoros and were held to a 3-3 draw by Botswana in their second group-stage match.
Congo DR vs Zambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 14 times in all competitions. The Copper Bullets have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. Congo are not far behind with three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.
- They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and played out a 1-1 draw.
- They have met just once in the African Nations Championship, and the Leopards registered a narrow 2-1 win in 2009.
- Chipolopolo have lost just two of their last eight games in all competitions. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets in that period.
- The Leopards have won two of their three competitive games this year while keeping clean sheets.
- Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
Congo DR vs Zambia Prediction
The Leopards saw their winning streak end after six games in the campaign opener and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last four games in the African Nations Championship and have failed to score in these games as well.
The Copper Bullets endured a poor outing in the COSAFA Cup in June, conceding four goals in two games, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four meetings against the Leopards.
Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, and considering the current form of the two teams, another draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Congo DR 1-1 Zambia
Congo DR vs Zambia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes