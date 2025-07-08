Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

Congo DR Women and Morocco Women will battle for three points in the second round of games at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Olympic Stadium Rabat.

Ad

Congo DR began their tournament with a debilitating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Senegal. They went behind to Mama Diop's fifth-minute opener while Nguenar Ndiaye made it two in the 13th minute. Both women completed their braces before the break.

Tournament hosts Morocco, meanwhile, were held to a shock 2-2 draw by Zambia in their opening game. They went behind to Barbra Banda's goal in the opening 58 seconds while Ibtissam Jraidi equalized from the spot in the 12th minute. Racheal Kundananji restored the Copper Queens' lead to put them ahead at the break but Ghizlane Chebbak scored a late equalizer to ensure the spoils were shared.

Ad

Trending

The draw left the Atlas Lionesses joint-second in Group A while Congo DR are bottom of the standings.

Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two nations clashed in two friendlies in the space of four days in 2024. Morocco won both games.

Congo DR have won just one of their last 12 games, losing 10 games in this sequence.

Morocco have won five of their last seven games (one loss).

Four of Morocco's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Congo DR have lost their last four games on the bounce.

Four of Congo DR's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Form guide: Morocco: D-W-W-W-W; Congo DR: L-L-L-L-D

Ad

Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Prediction

Congo DR's return to the WAFCON after 13 years away did not go according to plan as they were ran ragged by a rampant Senegalese side. Their task is not going to get any easier as they face a Morocco team that will have massive support behind them as they aim for a first win.

The hosts would have been disappointed not to have begun their tournament on a winning note but a last-gasp lifeline handed them a point.

Ad

Morocco are the favorites to claim three points and we are backing them to do so with a clean sheet in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Congo DR 0-3 Morocco Women

Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Morocco Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More