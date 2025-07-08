Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2025 

Congo DR Women and Morocco Women will battle for three points in the second round of games at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday (July 9th). The game will be played at Olympic Stadium Rabat.
Congo DR began their tournament with a debilitating 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Senegal. They went behind to Mama Diop's fifth-minute opener while Nguenar Ndiaye made it two in the 13th minute. Both women completed their braces before the break.
Tournament hosts Morocco, meanwhile, were held to a shock 2-2 draw by Zambia in their opening game. They went behind to Barbra Banda's goal in the opening 58 seconds while Ibtissam Jraidi equalized from the spot in the 12th minute. Racheal Kundananji restored the Copper Queens' lead to put them ahead at the break but Ghizlane Chebbak scored a late equalizer to ensure the spoils were shared.
The draw left the Atlas Lionesses joint-second in Group A while Congo DR are bottom of the standings.
Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two nations clashed in two friendlies in the space of four days in 2024. Morocco won both games.
- Congo DR have won just one of their last 12 games, losing 10 games in this sequence.
- Morocco have won five of their last seven games (one loss).
- Four of Morocco's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Congo DR have lost their last four games on the bounce.
- Four of Congo DR's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Form guide: Morocco: D-W-W-W-W; Congo DR: L-L-L-L-D
Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Prediction
Congo DR's return to the WAFCON after 13 years away did not go according to plan as they were ran ragged by a rampant Senegalese side. Their task is not going to get any easier as they face a Morocco team that will have massive support behind them as they aim for a first win.
The hosts would have been disappointed not to have begun their tournament on a winning note but a last-gasp lifeline handed them a point.
Morocco are the favorites to claim three points and we are backing them to do so with a clean sheet in a comfortable win.
Prediction: Congo DR 0-3 Morocco Women
Congo DR Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Morocco Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals