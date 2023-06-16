Congo Republic vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Congo Republic will host Mali at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat on Sunday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The home side have had mixed results in their qualification campaign so far but remain hopeful of securing a spot in the tournament next year. They beat South Sudan 1-0 in their last group game with Parma striker Gabriel Charpentier coming off the bench to score a late winner for Paul Put's men.

Congo sit third in the table with six points and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Mali have performed well in the qualifiers so far and are on the verge of confirming their AFCON place. They were beaten 1-0 by Gambia in their last outing and had looked set to be heading towards a draw before Besiktas man Omar Colley scored a late goal for their opponents.

The visitors sit atop the group table with nine points from four games and will seal qualification with maximum points on Sunday.

Congo Republic vs Mali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Congo and Mali. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won five of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their last three games after keeping just one in their previous 11.

Mali are the highest-scoring side in Group G with a goal tally of nine.

Congo were ranked 103rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 50 places behind their weekend opponents.

Congo Republic vs Mali Prediction

Congo's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They were beaten 2-1 by South Sudan in their last home game and will be targeting victory this time around.

Mali have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should however see the visitors come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Congo Republic 0-2 Mali

Congo Republic vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

