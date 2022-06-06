Congo vs Gambia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Seeking to end their three-game losing streak, Congo play host to Gambia at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Group G of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0 victory over South Sudan in Saturday’s group opener and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Congo Republic suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss at the hands of Mali when the sides met in Saturday’s group opener.

They have now failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions, including three defeats in their last three outings.

Congo’s last win came back in June 2021, when they edged out Niger 1-0 in a friendly fixture at the Emirhan Sport Center.

Gambia, on the other hand, kicked-off their AFCON qualifiers on a high note as they claimed a 1-0 home victory over South Sudan last time out.

This followed an impressive 1-1 draw with United Arab Emirates in a warm-up friendly fixture on May 29.

Gambia are now unbeaten in six of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 2-0 loss to Cameroon back in January being the exception.

Congo vs Gambia Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Gambia have been dominant in their previous three encounters, claiming two wins in that time. The spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Congo Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Gambia Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Congo vs Gambia Team News

Congo

Congo head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Paul Put the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Gambia

Off the back of an impressive opening-day display, Tom Saintfiet could stick to his initial starting XI. There are no injury or suspension concerns for Gambia.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Congo vs Gambia Predicted XI

Congo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Christoffer Mafoumbi; Ravy Tsouka, Varel Joviale Rozan, Ryan Bidounga, Bradley Mazikou; Jordan Massengo, Nolan Mbemba, Gaius Makouta; Thievy Bifouma, Guy Mbenza, Dylan Saint-Louis

Gambia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Baboucarr Gaye; Bubacarr Sanneh, James Gomez, Omar Colley, Ibou Touray; Ablie Jallow, Yusupha Bobb, Ebrima Darboe, Sulayman Marreh, Musa Barrow; Assan Ceesay

Congo vs Gambia Prediction

Gambia will head into Wednesday with sky-high confidence following their hard-fought win over South Sudan last time out. They face a floundering Congo side who have failed to win any of their last eight games and we predict they will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Congo 0-1 Gambia

