Congo vs Morocco prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo and Morocco go head-to-head at the Stade Adrar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The Atlas Lions head into the game unbeaten in their previous five games against Isaac Ngata’s men and will look to extend this dominant run.

Congo failed to kick off the new year on a winning note as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Gabon in a friendly at the Stade des Marais on March 25.

Ngata’s side have now failed to win their last four games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over South Sudan in March 2023.

Congo now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Zambia in their Group E curtain-raiser on November 17.

Trending

Meanwhile, Morocco made it two wins from two in the qualifiers as they secured a 2-1 victory over Zambia at the Stade Adrar last Friday.

Before that, the Atlas Lions kicked off their qualifying journey with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Tanzania on November 21.

With Friday’s result, Morocco have now gone unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and three draws since September 2023.

Congo vs Morocco Head-To-Head

Morocco have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins and two draws in the last five meetings between the two nations.

Congo Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Morocco Form Guide: W-D-W-LW

Congo vs Morocco Team News

Congo

Congo have named a 27-man list for the qualifiers, with Antoine Makoumbou, Ravy Tsouka and Boavista midfielder Gaius Makouta headlining the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Morocco

Off the back of a solid team display against Zambia, Morocco could field an unchanged starting XI on Tuesday, barring any late fitness issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Congo vs Morocco Predicted XI

Congo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Trey Vimalin; Mishelevych Illoy-Ayyet, Yhoan Andzouana, Bryan Passi, Ravy Tsouka; Antoine Makoumbou, Jose Dembi, Gaius Makouta, Chandrel Massanga; Silvere Ganvoula, Mons Bassouamina

Morocco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Oussama El Azzouzi, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Brahim Díaz; Youssef En-Nesyri

Congo vs Morocco Prediction

While Congo will be looking to record their first win of the qualifiers, they will have to show their mettle against a star-studded Morocco side who have won their opening two matches.

We predict the Atlas Lions will pick up where they left off against Zambia and secure all three points.

Prediction: Congo 1-3 Morocco