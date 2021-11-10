Congo vs Namibia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo play Namibia at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in what is essentially a dead rubber.
Both sides have been eliminated from the race for a spot in the third round after Senegal won Group H last month.
There's still two more games to go, though, and they'll be looking to end their campaign on a good note.
Congo are bottom of the group with only two points, having failed to win any of their qualifying games so far.
Moreover, both points that the Red Devils have accumulated have come courtesy of own goals in the 1-1 draws to Namibia and Togo.
Namibia, meanwhile, have fared a bit better, sitting in third place with four points, although they were soundly beaten 3-1 by Senegal in their last game.
Famara Diedhiou scored a hat-trick, rendering Peter Shalulile's first-half equalizer pointless.
Congo vs Namibia Head-To-Head
Congo have won three of their previous clashes with Namibia.
However, the reverse fixture in September ended in a 1-1 draw.
Congo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L
Namibia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L
Congo vs Namibia Team News
Congo
Belgian coach Paul Put has called-up a 23-man squad for their games against Namibia and Senegal.
Silvere Ganvoula, who struck a penalty in the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal in September, could only make it into the reserves this time.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Namibia
Elmo Kambindu will hope to add to his goal tally, having scored in the 1-0 victory away to Togo in September.
With seven goals conceded in the last two games, head coach Bobby Samaria might shake things up a little at the back.
Larry Horaeb, Ananias Gebhardt and Denzil Haoseb, the established line, could start on Wednesday.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Congo vs Namibia Predicted XI
Congo (4-3-3): Christoffer Mafoumbi; Varel Rozan, Prince Mapata, Nzaba Francis, Bradley Mazikou; Makouta Gaius, Prestige Mboungou, Durel Avounou; Antoine Makoumbou, Guy Mbenza, Yann Mabella.
Namibia (4-4-2): Lloyd Kazapua; Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira, Ananias Gebhardt; Joslin Kamatuka, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Deon Hotto; Elmo Kambindu, Peter Shalulile.
Congo vs Namibia Prediction
The reverse fixture between the sides ended in a stalemate. With this match being a dead rubber, there's no reason why it would end in any other way.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Prediction: Congo 1-1 Namibia