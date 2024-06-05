Congo vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Congo and Niger return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Stade des Martyrs on Thursday. While the Mena will be looking to rise to the top of Group E, the hosts set out in search of their first win of the campaign.

Congo continue to struggle for positive results as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Gabon in a friendly at the Stade des Marais.

Isaac Ngata’s men have now failed to win four games on the trot across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over South Sudan in March 2023.

Congo now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Zambia in their Group E opener on November 17.

Meanwhile, Niger kicked off their quest for a place in the World Cup with a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzania on November 18.

However, the Mena bounced back three days later when they picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Zambia at the Stade de Marrakech.

Niger head into Thursday’s game without a win in their last three matches, suffering consecutive friendly defeats against Senegal and Togo before playing out a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso on March 26.

Congo vs Niger Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Congo have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins and four draws in the last nine meetings between the sides.

Niger have lost seven of their last eight competitive matches, with a 2-1 victory over Zambia in November 2023 being the exception.

Congo have failed to taste victory in their last four matches across all competitions and have just one win in their last nine outings since September 2022.

Niger are without a win in eight straight competitive away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since a 4-2 victory over Djibouti in September 2021.

Congo vs Niger Prediction

Congo have enjoyed the better of this fixture and will be backing themselves to see off the Mena, who have lost nine of their last 11 games. Congo’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we fancy them to come away with all three points at the Stade des Martyrs.

Prediction: Congo 1-0 Niger

Congo vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Congo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters)