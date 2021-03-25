Congo vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Senegal resume their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations away to Congo at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville on Friday.

Aliou Cisse's men have already booked their place in the Cameroon finals with a 100% record so far, having won all four group matches.

However, the 2019 runners-up will be looking to close out the phase on a high.

Congo are currently second in the group and look set to qualify for the competition as they need just three more points from the remaining two games.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in the opening game, the Red Devils recovered well and sit four points clear of Guinea-Bissau in the group.

Congo vs Senegal Head-To-Head

Senegal have won exactly half of their eight meetings with Congo, losing only twice. The last time Congo beat Senegal was way back in 1972.

In the first leg of their qualifying clash, the Lions of Teranga emerged 2-0 victors against Congo. The Senegalese also won by the same scoreline on their previous visit to Congo.

Congo Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Senegal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Congo vs Senegal Team News

Congo

Valdo Filho has gathered a fairly young squad with Dimitri Bissiki the most experienced player with 45 caps to his name.

Shenzhen FC striker Thievy Bifouma is back in the mix and might lead the line once again, having scored 15 times from 31 games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Senegal

The West African outfit have a very talented roster, led by none other than Liverpool ace Sadio Mane.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye are among the notable players called up for Senegal.

However, Salif Sane misses out, while Lamine Gassama and Ibrahima Mbaye are injured.

Injured: Lamine Gassama and Ibrahima Mbaye

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Salif Sane

Congo vs Senegal Predicted XI

Congo (4-3-3): Pavelh Ndzila; Ravy Tsouka, Fernand Mayembo, Emmerson, Dimitri Bissiki; Gaius Makouta, Hardy Binguila, Durel Avounou; Merveil Ndockyt, Silvere Ganvoula, Prince Ibara.

Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Cisse; Idrissa Gueye, Franck Kanoute, Pape Sarr; Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.

Congo vs Senegal Prediction

Congo have won both their home games with an aggregate score of 5-0 and will likely trouble Senegal in this match.

However, the Lions of Teranga have enough quality in their ranks to secure a point.

Prediction: Congo 2-2 Senegal