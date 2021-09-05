Congo vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo welcome Senegal to the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Namibia on Thursday. Namibia defender Vetunuavi went from hero to villain by scoring at both ends of the field to share the points.

Senegal picked up a routine 2-0 victory over Togo on home turf. Sadio Mane and Abdou Diallo scored second-half goals to give the Teranga Lions all three points.

That victory propelled the West Africans to the summit of Group H, while Congo are in third place with one point.

Congo vs Senegal Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides and Senegal have a better record with four wins to their name. Congo were victorious on two occasions while the spoils were shared in three previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2021 AFCON qualifier in March when they could not be separated in a goalless draw in Congo.

The hosts have been relatively poor in recent games and have just one win from their last five matches. Senegal have won five of their last six games.

Congo form guide: D-W-L-D-L

Senegal form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Congo vs Senegal Team News

Congo

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Senegal

Coach Aliou Cisse called up 25 players for the qualifiers against Togo and Congo. The list is headlined by seasoned campaigners from elite clubs like Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Congo vs Senegal Predicted XI

Congo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cristoffer Mafoumbi (GK); Bradley Mazikou, Scott Bitsindou, Varel Rozan, Ravy Dozi; Gaius Makouta, Nolan Mbemba; Mavis Tchibota, Antoine Makoumbou, Yann Mabella; Silverre Ganvoula

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy (GK); Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye, Moustapha Name; Sadio Mane, Boulaye Dia, Ismaïla Sarr

Congo vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal have a raft of proven players at the highest level and are outright favorites to top the group. The difference in class between the two sides means the visitors will want to stamp their authority early on, although Congo's relatively strong home form could see them mount a challenge.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Aliou Cisse's men in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Congo 0-1 Senegal

