Congo vs Sudan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2025

Congo and Sudan clash at the Amaan Stadium in Tanzania on Tuesday for their opening game at the 2024 African Nations Championship. Ranked 132nd in the world, the Red Devils are set to make their fifth appearance in the competition.

They progressed beyond the group stages twice, including in the last edition in 2022, as Congo aim to extend that record here too.

It's been a turbulent year for Congolese football as FIFA suspended their national team for government interference in their governing body's operations, thereby impeding their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tuesday's fixture, then, marks their first official game since a 1-0 loss to Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last November, as Congo remain winless in their last five official games.

Sudan are in search of their first victory of 2025, with the Falcons of Jediane drawing all three fixtures of the year so far. Their calendar began with a goalless stalemate against Oman in a friendly, followed by an identical result against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers. South Sudan then pegged them back in a 1-1 qualifier draw.

Marking their fourth appearance in the African Nations Championship, Sudan are looking to banish the bitter memories of 2022, wherein they bowed out in the group stages, and reach the knockout stages again.

Congo vs Sudan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in the past, with four wins to each.

Sudan and Congo last met in November 2014, when the latter picked up a 1-0 victory in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Congo have won their last two games versus Sudan, keeping a clean sheet in both.

The Falcons of Jediane have drawn their last four official games and remain winless in their last six. The Red Devils haven't won a game in five outings too.

Congo vs Sudan Prediction

This is a clash of two sides that are out of form and coming into the fixture winless in their last couple of games. Also, their head-to-head record is even, with Congo and Sudan beating each other four times in eight clashes.

Perhaps, this could be the first time these sides play out a draw.

Prediction: Congo 1-1 Sudan

Congo vs Sudan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

