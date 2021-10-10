Congo vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo invite Togo to Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

Both teams are winless in the qualifying campaign and are third and fourth in Group H with two and one points respectively. The two sides previously met in the reverse fixture at Stade de Kégué on Saturday. Alaixys Romao's own goal gave Congo the lead but the game ended in a 1-1 draw after Euloge Placca equalized in the second half.

Togo's only goal of the qualifying campaign was Romao's own goal and they'll be hoping that they find their touch in front of the goal here. Senegal are the clear leaders in Group H with a 100% record at the moment.

Congo vs Togo Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just four times across all competitions. All but one of these meetings have come in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Their first-ever encounter was a friendly game while they met twice in the qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup and once on Saturday.

Togo have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record and have two wins to their name. The hosts have won just once, in the friendly game in 1999, and one game ended in a draw.

Congo form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Togo form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Congo vs Togo Team News

Congo

Only left-back Raddy Ovouka remains ruled out due to injury for the hosts. He has been struggling with fitness issues over the last month and will play no part in the fixtures this month.

Fernand Mayembo picked up a straight red card in the game on Saturday and is suspended here.

Injured: Raddy Ovouka

Suspended: Fernand Mayembo

Unavailable: Thievy Bifouma

Togo

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Congo vs Togo Predicted XI

Congo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Christoffer Mafoumbi; Ravy Tsouka, Varel Rozan, Baron Kibamba, Randi Goteni; Gaius Makouta, Durel Avounou, Antoine Makoumbou; Prestige Mboungou, Béni Makouana, Merveil Ndockyt.

Togo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Malcolm Barcola; Elom Nya-Vedji, Djené, Klousseh Agbozo, Bilal Moussa; Roger Aholou; Serge Nyuiadzi, Marouf Tchakei, David Henen; Kodjo Fo Doh Laba, Euloge Placca Fessou

Congo vs Togo Prediction

Congo and Togo played out a stalemate in their previous meeting and we do not expect them to produce a high-scoring affair here. Togo have scored just one goal this campaign while Congo have scored three so far.

On paper, there is not much to separate the two sides, and a low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Congo 1-1 Togo

