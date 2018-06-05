CONIFA World Cup 2018, Panjab FA vs Padania: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

All you need to know before Panjab FA's quarter final match against Padania.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST Preview 05 Jun 2018, 16:51 IST

Panjab FA

Panjab FA will take on Padania in the quarter-final of the CONIFA World Cup 2018. The side representing the Panjabi heritage reached the quarter-final stage with some difficulty after they drew against United Koreans in Japan.

The CONIFA World Cup is a football World Cup for the people. Instead of representing their countries, the players represent their own heritage.

Panjab FA is made up of players who wish to represent the Panjabi heritage, that is, people belonging to a unified Punjab. Players from both India and Pakistan can play for the team as a unified Punjab used to be a part of both the countries.

Panjab started their 2018 CONIFA World Cup campaign with a stunning eight-nil victory over Kabylia. However, they lost their second match against Western Armenia. Going into their final group game, Panjab needed to draw against their opponents, United Koreans in Japan, to advance. Even though United Koreans pushed hard, Panjab managed to keep them at bay and advance to the quarter-final.

Panjab’s quarter-final opponents Padania, representing eight northern Italian regions, reached the quarter-final stage with ease. They won all three group games with a goal difference of plus fifteen. Padania has been the champions of the last two editions of the CONIFA European Championships (2015 & 2017) and finished fourth in the previous edition of the CONIFA World Cup.

Last edition’s runners-up have a difficult task at hand if they wish to advance to the semi-final, as they come up against a side yet to lose in this year’s competition.

Here are all the details of the match involving Panjab FA and Padania

Match: CONIFA World Cup Quarterfinal, Panjab FA vs Padania

Timing: 7:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date: June 5, 2018

Venue: Larges Lane, Bracknell

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Mycujoo

You can also follow live commentary of the match on Sportskeeda.