Consadole Sapporo vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Consadole Sapporo will welcome Albirex Niigata to the Sapporo Atsubetsu Park Stadium in the J League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and suffered a second defeat in that period last week against Avispa Fukuoka. Supachok Sarachat's 31st-minute strike put them in the lead but Fukuoka scored twice within three minutes in the second half to record a 2-1 win.

The visitors saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Vissel Kobe. They dropped to 14th place in the league table following the defeat, trailing the hosts by four points.

The hosts returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-2 win over Verspah Oita in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday.

Consadole Sapporo vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 21 times in all competitions since 1999. These games have been contested closely between the two sides, with the visitors having a narrow 9-8 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared four times between them.

The hosts are winless in their last eight meetings against the visitors, with the reverse fixture in March ending in a 2-2 draw. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

At home, Consadole have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the visitors.

The visitors have just one win in their travels in the J League this season and have failed to score in four of their last six away games.

Interestingly, the hosts have the second-best attacking record in the J League this season, scoring 41 goals in 20 games. On the flip side, they also have the third-worst defensive record, conceding 39 goals in that period.

Consadole Sapporo vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

Consa have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win from their last six league outings. They have scored one goal apiece in their last four league games. They are winless against the visitors since 2006 and have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against them at Saturday's venue.

The visitors have just one win from their last five games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three of their last four games. They have a poor away record this season with just one win in all competitions, with that triumph coming in February.

Considering the recent form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-1 Albirex Niigata

Consadole Sapporo vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Takuro Kaneko to score or assist any time - Yes

