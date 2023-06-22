Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Consadole Sapporo host Cerezo Osaka at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday (June 24) in the J1 League.

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have found form recently to climb up the standings. Consadole drew 1-1 with Sagan Tosu in their last league game. They took the lead via a Toya Nakamura strike in the first half before the defender scored an own goal after the restart. Consadole are eighth in the league table with 26 points from 17 games.

Cerezo, meanwhile, are playing well in the league, pushing for the continental places. They beat second-place Vissel Kobe 2-1 in their last outing. Jordy Croux opened the scoring before 18-year-old Sota Kitano came off the bench to score a stunning late winner.

The visitors are two places and three points above Consadole in the standings.

Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the 25th meeting between the two teams, with Consadole trailing 11-7.

Consadole are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Cerezo are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Consadole are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, scoring 38 times.

Only four of Cerezo's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Four of Consa's five league defeats this season have come at home.

Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Consadole's latest result snapped their three-game unbeaten run. They have won just two of their last six home league games, though.

Cerezo, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and four of their last five in the league. They have lost one of their last six away outings and should win here.

Prediction: Consadole 1-2 Cerezo

Consadole Sapporo vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cerezo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes