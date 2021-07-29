Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Following a 1-1 draw against Vegalta Sendai, Consadole Sapporo host Gamba Osaka at the Sapporo Atsubetsu Park Stadium on Friday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a 2-1 win over Oita Trinita and will be aiming to build on that performance.

Consadole Sapporo crashed out of the Emperor's Cup three Wednesdays ago when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against J2-League side V-Varen Nagasaki.

Mihailo Petrovic’s side failed to move on from that result as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vegalta Sendai last time out.

Lucas Fernandes gave Consadole Sapporo the lead after just four minutes, but Takumi Mase restored parity in the 31st minute.

Consadole Sapporo have now managed one win in their last four outings across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing twice.

This drop-off in form has seen Consadole Sapporo drop to 10th place in the J1 League table, level on 29 points with Avispa Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka returned to winning ways on Tuesday as they fought back from one goal down to beat Oita Trinita 2-1 on home turf.

Brazilian defender Henrique Trevisan gave Oita Trinita the lead on the hour mark. However, Leandro Pereira and Takashi Usami scored in the final 10 minutes to turn the tie around and hand Gamba Osaka the victory.

Prior to that, Masanobu Matsunami’s men suffered consecutive home defeats against Vissel Kobe and Kashima Antlers.

Despite the win, Gamba Osaka currently languish in the bottom half of the J1 League table. They are currently 15th in the league, level on 20 points with Kashiwa Reysol and Tokushima Vortis in the relegation zone.

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Head-To-Head

Gamba Osaka head into the game as the superior side in this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their 16 games against Consadole Sapporo.

The hosts have picked up three wins, while three games have ended all square.

Consadole Sapporo Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Gamba Osaka Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Consadole Sapporo

With no known injuries in the Consadole Sapporo side, head coach Mihailo Petrovic has a full strength squad at his disposal. There are no suspensions for Consadole Sapporo.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

The hosts remain without the services of Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho and Jun Ichimori, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho, Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takanori Sugeno; Shunta Tanaka, Hiroki Miyazawa, Akito Fukumori; Lucas Fernandes, Yoshiaki Komai, Tomoki Takamine, Ryota Aoki; Takuro Kaneko, Chanathip Songkrasin, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Gen Shoji, Shunya Suganuma, Kohei Okuno, Yuki Yamamoto, Shu Kurata, Keisuke Kurokawa, Takashi Usami, Shinya Yajima, Leandro Pereira

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

While both sides have struggled for results, Consadole Sapporo have been the better side for most of the season. However, they have performed poorly in their recent meetings with Gamba Osaka, losing four of their last five meetings.

We predict the spoils will be shared as both sides head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-1 Gamba Osaka

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P