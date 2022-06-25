Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Consadole Sapporo will welcome Gamba Osaka to the Sapporo Dome in the 18th round of fixtures in the J1 League on Sunday.

Sapporo have won the top flight title on three occasions, with their last win coming in 2016. The Consa’s last five seasons have been below par, except in 2018 when they finished fourth.

They have not been brilliant so far this campaign. After matchday 17, they are 11th in the standings with 20 points, 14 adrift of leaders Yokohama FM. With three losses from their last five games, Sapporo will strive to rekindle their fire to avoid falling further behind.

Osaka, meanwhile, have won the J1 League three times and were runners-up two years ago. They have been sluggish so far this season, though, sitting a place above the relegation zone with 17 points garnered from 16 outings.

Like Sapporo, the Nerazzurri have lost their last three league games, so another defeat would be a disaster. Their trip to Sapporo is a key one as they face a formidable top-flight team.

This clash could be explosive, considering its importance, and both teams are likely to have a go at the other to avoid another setback.

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

In their five previous clashes, Osaka have claimed three wins over Sapporo, who have one victory, while the other game ended in a draw.

Consadole Sapporo form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L.

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L.

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Consadole Sapporo

Striker Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa and midfielder Tomoki Takamine are out of action due to hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Takanori Sugeno is suffering from a calf injury.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine, Takanori Sugeno.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gamba Osaka

Striker Takashi Usami has been sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture, while midfielder Yuya Fukuda has acromioclavicular separation issues. Midfielder Yuki Yamamoto is out with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Jun Ichimori is battling a finger injury.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Yuya Fukuda, Yuki Yamamoto, Jun Ichimori.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Predicted Xls

Consadole Sapporo (4-4-2): Nakano, Kojiro (GK), Shunta Tanaka, Akito Fukumori, Daihachi Okamura, Takuro Kaneko, Ryota Aoki, Hiroki Miyazawa, Daiki Suga, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Shinzo Koroki.

Gamba Osaka (3-5-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK), Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Kwon Kyung-Won, Genta Miura, Hideki Ishige, Hiroki Fujiharu, Kohei Okuno, Dawhan, Daito Yamami, Patric.

Consadole Sapporo vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Osaka have not been excellent travellers so far this season. However, they have a good record at the Sapporo Dome, having prevailed at the venue several times. However, with Sapporo in dire need of points to revive their campaign, the visitors will have their task cut out to eke out another win. Sapporo are expected to win, but the battle could be a tense one.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-0 Gamba Osaka.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far