Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Kashima Antlers lock horns with Consadole Sapporo on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Kashima Antlers are in second place in the J1 League standings and have been impressive this season. The Antlers played out a 3-3 draw against Cerezo Osaka in their previous game and will need to step up in this fixture.

Consadole Sapporo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against FC Tokyo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have an excellent record against Consadole Sapporo and have won 10 of the 17 matches played between the two teams. Consadole Sapporo have managed two victories against the Antlers and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Kashima Antlers. Consadole Sapporo were outplayed on the day and will need to present a robust front this weekend.

Consadole Sapporo form guide in the J1 League: L-L-W-L-L

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: D-W-D-W-L

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Consadole Sapporo

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine and Lucas Fernandes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Milan Tucicis is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Tomoki Takamine, Lucas Fernandes

Doubtful: Milan Tucic

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers

Ryotari Araki and Shintaro Nagi are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. The Kashima Antlers are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Ryotari Araki, Shintaro Nagi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno; Shunta Tanaka, Akito Fukumori, Daihachi Okamura; Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Gabriel Xavier; Shinzo Koroki

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-Tae; Koki Anzai, Kim Min-Tae, Kento Misao, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Diego Pituca, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima Antlers are in impressive form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last four league games. The Antlers have been ruthless in this fixture in the past and will look to sustain their impressive record against the hosts.

Consadole Sapporo can pack a punch on their day but will have to play out of their skins this weekend. Kashima Antlers are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 0-2 Kashima Antlers

