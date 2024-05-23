Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Consadole Sapporo face Kashima Antlers at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday (May 25) in the J1 League. The hosts have endured a poor start to their season and find themselves 19th in the league table with 11 points from 15 matches.

They lost 2-1 to Kashiwa Reysol in their last league outing before returning to winning ways on Wednesday, beating third-tier side Nagano Parceiro on penalties to advance in the J League Cup.

Kashima, meanwhile, have performed well in the league, sitting third in the standings with 29 points. They beat Vissel Kobe 1-0 last time out, with Kimito Nono scoring the winner in the last 10 minutes to secure a deserved victory for Takayuki Yoshida's men.

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between the two teams, with Kashima leading 18-3. The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Kashima won 3-0.

Consadole Sapporo Form Guide in J1 League: L-W-L-L-D

Kashima Antlers Form Guide in J1 League: W-W-D-W-W

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Sapporo

Yuya Asano is injured and is not expected to feature. Ryota Aoki came off injured against Kashiwa Reysol last time out and is a doubt.

Injured: Yuya Asano

Doubtful: Ryota Aoki

Suspended: None

Kashima

Radomir Milosavljevic lasted less than 20 minutes against Machida Zelvia in the domestic cup on Wednesday before picking up an injury and is expected to miss out this one.

Injured: Radomir Milosavljevic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XIs

Consadole Sapporo (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno; Seiya Baba, Daihachi Okamura, Daiki Suga; Tomoki Kondo, Takuma Arano, Hiroki Miyazawa, Toya Nakamura; Yoshiaki Komai, Supachok Sarachart; Gun-hee Kim

Kashima Antlers (4-2-3-1): Tomoki Hayakawa; Kimito Nono, Naomichi Ueda, Ikuma Sekigawa, Koki Inazi; Kaishu Sano, Kei Chinen; Shu Morooka, Shintaro Nago, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki

Consadole Sapporo vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Sapporo have won two of their last three games after going winless in five. They have lost just one of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Kashima's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak. They have won their last three away league games and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Sapporo 0-2 Kashima