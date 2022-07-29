Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Consadole Sapporo welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Sapporo Atsubetsu Park Stadium in their upcoming J1 League fixture on Saturday.

The two sides have endured a poor run in their league campaigns thus far and have suffered defeats in their previous league outings. The hosts are in 14th place in the standings with 24 points to their name. Nagoya Grampus are a point and a place above Sapporo in the standings.

Consadole suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kashiwa Reysol last time around, with Hiromu Mitsumaru's third-minute goal proving to be the difference in the game. Nagoya Grampus suffered a 2-0 loss against Shimizu S-Pulse in their previous outing and were eliminated from the Emperor's Cup three days later, facing a 2-1 defeat against Cerezo Osaka.

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 24 times across all competitions thus far. The fixture has been contested fiercely between the two sides, with Nagoya Grampus having a narrow 11-9 lead in wins. The remaining four games have ended in draws.

They last crossed paths at the Toyota Stadium in April, with Hiroki Miyazawa and Taika Nakashima's second-half goals helping them to a 2-0 win. After suffering a home defeat, Nagoya will be looking to return the favor in this fixture.

Consadole Sapporo form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Consadole Sapporo

Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa and Lucas Fernandes remain sidelined with injuries at the moment, while on-loan winger Supachok Sarachat is lacking match fitness. Gabriel Xavier completes the injury list for Consa.

Injured: Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Lucas Fernandes, Supachok Sarachat, Gabriel Xavier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nagoya Grampus

Noriyoshi Sakai, Hidemasa Koda and Kazuki Nagasawa are sidelined at the moment with injuries for the visiting side. Yutaka Yoshida was suspended after his red card in the previous outing, while Jakub Swierczok continues to serve a doping-related ban.

Injured: Kazuki Nagasawa, Noriyoshi Sakai, Hidemasa Koda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yutaka Yoshida, Jakub Świerczok

Unavailable: None

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Consadole Sapporo (3-4-2-1): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Shunta Tanaka, Tomoki Takamine, Daihachi Okamura; Takuro Kaneko, Takuma Arano, Yoshiaki Komai, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Hiroki Miyazawa; Shinzo Koroki

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yuichi Maruyama, Akinari Kawazura, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani

Consadole Sapporo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Consadole have a solid home record, despite their poor outing in the league this term. They have faced just one defeat at home and have managed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five home games in the competition.

Nagoya Grampus, on the other hand, have failed to score in three of their last four away games, picking up just one win in that period. Though both teams have struggled in their recent fixtures, thanks to their great form at home, Consadole should be able to eke out a narrow win here and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-0 Nagoya Grampus

