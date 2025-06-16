Consadole Sapporo vs Oita Trinita Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Consadole Sapporo will welcome Oita Trinita to the Sapporo Dome in the second round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. Both teams were eliminated from the round of 16 last season and will look to improve upon that record.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Imabari in the J2 League last week. Tomoki Takamine bagged a second-half brace in that draw.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Blaublitz Akita in the J2 League. They secured a place in the second round of the Emperor's Cup with a 2-0 win over Lavenirosso last month.

Consadole Sapporo vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 33 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 14-11 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

They last met in the J2 League campaign opener in February and Trinita registered a 2-0 away win.

They have been evenly matched in their two meetings in the Emperor's Cup, recording a win apiece.

Oita Trinita are winless in their last three away games, playing out two consecutive draws.

Consadole have suffered just one loss in their last five home games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in these games.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three ending in 1-1 draws.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Consadole Sapporo vs Oita Trinita Prediction

Consa have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, with just one registered at home. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last 11 games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home in 2021. Notably, they have lost just two of their 17 home meetings against the visitors.

Azzurro have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home last week. They have suffered just one loss in their last 11 meetings against the hosts, though five games have ended in draws.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form recently, considering Consadole's home record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 2-1 Oita Trinita

Consadole Sapporo vs Oita Trinita Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Consadole Sapporo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

