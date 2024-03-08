Consadole Sapporo vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Consadole Sapporo will welcome Urawa Red Diamonds to the Sapporo Atsubetsu Stadium for a J1 League round three clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat away to Sagan Tosu last weekend. Marcelo Ryan broke the deadlock in the 14th minute while Vinicius Araujo and Wataru Harada scored either side of Daihachi Okamura's 83rd-minute own goal to guide their side to victory.

Urawa Red Diamonds, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to new boys Tokyo Verdy. Yudai Kimura opened the scoring for the visitors in the 42nd minute while Alexander Scholz drew the game level from the spot in the last minute of regulation time.

The draw left them in 18th spot, having garnered one point from two games, level on points with 19th-placed Sapporo.

Consadole Sapporo vs Urawa Red Diamonds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Urawa Reds have 15 wins to their name, Sapporo were victorious on 11 occasions while eight games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Urawa Red Diamonds claimed a 2-0 away win on the final day of last season.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Consadole Sapporo's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Urawa Red Diamonds have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four losses).

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have been level at halftime.

Consadole Sapporo vs Urawa Red Diamonds Prediction

Consadole Sapporo suffered a debilitating defeat away to Sagan Tosu last week in a game where they were totally outplayed and ended with 10 men.

Urawa Red Diamonds, for their part, are aiming to build on their fourth-placed finish last season. However, they have started the season poorly, continuing on from their subpar outing at the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2023.

Games between these two sides tend to be cagey affairs. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Consadole Sapporo 1-1 Urawa Red Diamonds

Consadole Sapporo vs Urawa Red Diamonds Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First-half result: Draw